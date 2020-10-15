Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alkermes, Amazon, Citigroup, eBay, Fastly, Groupon, Lyft, Netflix, ONEOK, Roku, Uber, Zoom Video and More

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday because the stimulus talks are still looking dead, and the market was indicated lower again on Thursday. Though many investors missed out on the recovery since late March, many key leadership stocks have pulled back from their highs to more attractive entry points.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Albermarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $100 from $85 at Wells Fargo.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ: ALKS) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a $24 price target at Mizuho, with the firm seeing an attractive risk/reward following recent drug study progress. Shares closed down 1.3% at $17.04 on Wednesday, with an $18.90 consensus price target.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was maintained as Overweight and its price target was cut to $3,740 from $3,750 at Morgan Stanley.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $64 from $58 at Wells Fargo.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $45 target price at DZ Bank.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $70 from $65 at Wells Fargo.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was lowered to $62 from $64 at Morgan Stanley.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $145 from $140 at Morgan Stanley.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $88 from $80 at Morgan Stanley.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) was last seen down over 28% at $87.00 after a small earnings disappointment, but the sky-high valuations were under pressure due to top customer usage being lower. Credit Suisse maintained it as Outperform but cut its price target to $100 from $110. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to Neutral and Stifel cut its rating to Hold from Buy after the news.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was cut to $9.00 from $10.75 at Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) was reiterated as Market Outperform and its price target was raised to $285 from $280 at JMP Securities.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) was maintained as Equal Weight and its price target was cut to $21 from $22 at Morgan Stanley.

Huntsman Corp. (NYSE: HUN) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $27 from $25 at Wells Fargo.

