The 6 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks of 2020

With just three more trading days left in 2020, there are six stocks on the Dow Jones industrial average index that are trading at least 10% below their closing price at the end of 2019. Unlike the Dow’s top performers, where all five were tech stocks, the six worst performers are more diversified.

Two of the six are health care stocks while one each comes from industrial, financial services, energy and tech sectors. Combined, these six stocks account for about 12.85% of the Dow.



Boeing

No one should be surprised that the Dow’s biggest loser in 2020 is Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA). The company’s bestselling aircraft, the 737 Max, was grounded in March of 2019 and not recertified for commercial operation until late last month. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced air travel globally by 60% to 70%, and many industry analysts and participants are not looking for airlines to recover until 2023 or even 2024, although one analyst is upbeat on the company’s performance in 2021. Boeing stock trades down about 36% compared to its 2019 closing price.

Based on a current share price of around $218 and a consensus price target of $231, the stock has an implied upside of around 6%. Shares trade at a multiple of around 83 times expected 2021 earnings of $2.64 a share. Boeing suspended its dividend last year, and the stock’s 52-week range is $89.00 to $349.95.



Walgreens

More of a surprise is the Dow’s second-worst performer, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA). For its 2020 fiscal year that ended in September, the company said the pandemic cost it about $0.46 in earnings per share. Walgreens expects to see continued negative effects from the coronavirus outbreak in the first half of its 2021 fiscal year and expects “strong” earnings per share (EPS) growth in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year. Shares have lost 32.7% so far in 2020.

Walgreens’ current share price is around $40, essentially equal to the consensus price target. The stock trades at a multiple of around 7.7 times expected 2022 EPS of $5.17, and the 52-week range is $33.36 to $59.78.

Chevron

Integrated oil and gas giant Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has put up the third-worst performance of 2020, losing nearly 30% of its market value in 2020. While crude prices started the year above $60 a barrel, the pandemic cut demand so sharply that prices dropped below $25 a barrel and have still not been able to hold above $50. Chevron’s dividend yield is above 6%, the highest of any Dow stock. The company paid $5 billion in an all-stock deal in July to acquire Noble Energy, the first of several all-stock transactions in the oil patch this year.

