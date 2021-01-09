5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Big 2021 Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large- and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms and priced under the $10 level. This week we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Kinross Gold

Investors who are more aggressive may want to consider this smaller cap mining company. Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties, principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania.

The company is scheduled to release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after market close. It also will provide its full-year 2021 guidance, a mineral reserve and mineral resource statement and an exploration and project update. The company posted very strong results back in early November.

BofA Securities recently lowered its price target to $11.50 from $11.75. The consensus target across Wall Street is higher at $12.68. The shares have traded just below the $7.50 level recently.

