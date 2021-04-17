5 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10 With Abundant Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms and priced under the $10 level. This week we found five new stocks that look like solid ideas for aggressive traders and investors.

With the number of new equity traders skyrocketing over the past year due to the popularity of Robinhood and WallStreetBets, locating good ideas to trade has become even more challenging. These five could all prove to be exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. While they are definitely better suited for aggressive investors, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Aptose Biosciences

This small-cap biotech has some big-time upside potential. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada.

The company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics to research, develop and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in the preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Oppenheimer has a $9 price target on the shares, while the Wall Street consensus target is $4.72. The shares tumbled more than 5% on Friday to just above $5.

CarLotz

This stock got hit back in January and is still trying to break the downtrend line from the highs. CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers compacts, convertibles, coupes, sport utility vehicles, trucks, vans and wagons.

The company’s services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores. In addition, its retail remarketing technology provides performance metrics, data analytics and custom business intelligence reporting to corporate vehicle sourcing partners.

The Barrington Research price target is a massive $22. There was no consensus figure, and the shares have retreated from near $8 last week.

