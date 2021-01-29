Biogen, 3D Systems, Duke Energy, Ford and More of Friday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day practically over, the broad markets were sliding into the weekend. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and Nasdaq are each posting losses over 1% as Friday comes to a close.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Boeing, Goldman Sachs, NRG, Stich Fix, and more.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) was downgraded by JPMorgan to an Underweight rating from Neutral. The stock was last seen at $3.28, in a 52-week range of $2.09 to $13.71. The consensus price target is $7.00.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and its price target was raised to $358 from $258 at Stifel. The stock was trading at $284.98, in a 52-week trading range of $223.25 to $374.99. The consensus price target is $293.76.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum. The consensus price target is $80.20. Shares traded at $26.68, in the 52-week range of $4.60 to $44.17.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) was upgraded at KeyBanc Capital Markets to Overweight from Sector Perform with a price target of $106. The shares traded at $94.11, within its 52-week range of $62.13 to $103.79. Analysts have a consensus price target of $99.82.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) was downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. The consensus target is $9.72. The stock traded at $10.60, in a 52-week range of $3.96 to $12.15.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy at Northcoast. The stock was up about 1% to $40.57 a share on Friday. The 52-week range is $14.31 to $43.47. The consensus price target is $40.40.

Lexicon Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) was upgraded to Neutral from Underweight with a $7 price target at JPMorgan. Wedbush downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform with an $8 price target. The stock traded at $7.98 and has a consensus price target of $6.00. The 52-week trading range is $1.03 to $9.40.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral at BTIG Research, also it was issued a $56 price target. The stock was last seen at $43.72, and it has a consensus target of $55.93. The 52-week trading range is $17.12 to $50.23.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $26 price target at B. Riley Securities. The stock was trading at $28.67, in a 52-week range of $1.55 to $19.39. The consensus price target is $28.67.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) was initiated with a Neutral rating and a $290 price target at JPMorgan. Shares traded at $266.31, in a 52-week range of $125.00 to $300.00. The consensus price target is $279.60.