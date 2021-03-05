Boeing, Cisco, Nikola, Oracle and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets pushed lower after a decent start to the day. This week has been full of ups and downs for each of the major averages, but it could to be closing out in the red.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Costco, Smith & Wesson, Western Digital and more.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a Buy rating from Hold and its price target was raised to $275 from $200. Shares traded near $217 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $89.00 to $264.29. The consensus price target is $229.27.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was upgraded by JPMorgan to Overweight from Neutral, and its price target was raised to $55 from $50. The stock was last seen near $46 a share. The 52-week trading range is $32.40 to $49.34, and the consensus price target is $51.10.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities. Shares were trading below $68. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $24.28 to $73.73, and it has a consensus price target of $65.57.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target at Chardan Capital Markets. The shares traded near $17. The 52-week range is $2.52 to $38.50, and analysts have a consensus price target of $37.50.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was initiated with an Outperform rating at Daiwa Securities. The stock traded near $31 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $6.08 to $53.38. It has a consensus price target of $40.43.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral but its price target dropped to $30 from $33 at JPMorgan. The consensus price target is $27.00. Shares traded around $14 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $10.42 to $93.99.

Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) was initiated with an Outperform rating at Northland Capital. The stock traded near $8 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $1.26 to $9.41. Analysts have a consensus price target of $11.25.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was upgraded by Barclays to Overweight from Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $80 from $66. The consensus price target is $66.78. Shares traded around $70 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $39.71 to $70.22.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) was upgraded by Sidoti to Buy from Neutral. Early Friday, the stock traded near $32. The 52-week range is $21.20 to $57.00, and the consensus price target.

Five top BofA Securities stock picks in different sectors come with 6% or better dividends that look like they will remain safe. These stocks make sense for investors looking to increase their income streams and have total return potential.

See why Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest just bought more than 450,000 shares of Zillow.