5 Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10 With Mammoth Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms and priced under the $10 level. This week we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Imac

This is a solid way for investors looking for value to play health care. Imac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States.

Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois.

Last week Imac announced the acquisition of another chiropractic clinic, Willmitch Chiropractic in Tampa, Florida. Together with its recently announced acquisition of NCH Chiropractic in Orlando (scheduled to close at the end of this month), the clinics received more than 18,000 patient visits in 2020. Both clinics presently offer only chiropractic services, and Imac intends to add additional medical services (for instance, regenerative medicine and rehabilitation services) to the clinics.

Alliance Global has a $2.75 price target, but the Wall Street consensus target is higher at $3.75 a share. The stock has traded shy of $2 recently.

