5 White-Hot Stocks Trading Under $10 to Buy Now Have Great Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, once traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



BurgerFi

Shares of this popular and sophisticated fast-food restaurant have been mauled but have incredible potential. BurgerFi International Inc. (NYSE: BFI) operates as a franchisor of quick-service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer and wine. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants globally.

BurgerFi is regarded as one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the company recently announced the successful completion of its pending acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton for $156.6 million. Anthony’s was founded in 2002 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, and it is a leading operator of casual dining pizza restaurants with a very loyal fan base and, like BurgerFi, a high concentration of restaurants in the state of Florida.

BTIG Research recently started coverage, and its $11 price target is the same as the consensus target. The shares closed at $6.75 apiece on Friday.

