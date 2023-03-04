Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stellar Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Up to 735% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured about a year ago, has tripled since then.



Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some massive upside potential. While all are rated Buy at the firm, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors, and it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Allogene Therapeutics

This small cap biotech has monster upside potential. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Allogene Therapeutics has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Servier, Cellectis, and Notch Therapeutics, as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates.

The $35 Goldman Sachs price target is well above the $19.73 consensus target and a share price of $5.95 seen on Friday. Hitting the Goldman Sachs target would be a 480% gain.



Angi

Shares of this popular home services company have been crushed and have huge upside potential. Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally.