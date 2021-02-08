Baidu, MGM, Pinterest, Tyson Foods and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were each hitting new all-time highs. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each posted a new high on Monday morning after a few solid days of gains to reach this point.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Exxon, FireEye, Target, Workday and more.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reiterated by Mizuho as a Buy and its price target was raised to $325 from $250. Shares rose above $280 for the first time this year. The 52-week trading range is $82.00 to $282.00. The consensus price target is $225.57.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Guggenheim and its price target was increased to $1400 from $1379. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $1,180.00 on Monday, well above its consensus target of $1,041.69. The 52-week low is $290.02.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) was downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $20 price target at Truist. The consensus target is $19.67. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $6.15 to $21.96. It has a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) was upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform and its price target was raised to $170 from $157 at RBC Capital Markets. The stock was last seen trading near $148, in a 52-week trading range of $109.88 to $161.83. The consensus price target is $160.18.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) was downgraded by Raymond James to a Market Perform from Outperform. The consensus price target is $34.50. Shares were last seen around $54 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $16.87 to $54.62.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral from Buy. The shares were last seen around $54. The 52-week range is $33.30 to $71.38, and analysts have a consensus price target of $61.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was upgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral from Underperform and its price target was raised to $35 from $25. The stock was last seen around $34, with a 52-week range of $5.90 to $35.23. The consensus analyst target is $28.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) was initiated at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $28 price target. Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. Guggenheim was initiated with a Neutral rating. Citigroup initiated it with a Buy rating with a $31 price target. BofA Securities initiated it with a Neutral rating and a $28 price target. UBS initiated it with a Neutral rating and a $28 price target. Wells Fargo initiated it with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. Goldman initiated it with a Buy rating and a $30 price target. Shares were last seen at $28 on Monday. The post-IPO range is $25.05 to $31.08.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) was reiterated as Neutral and its price target was raised to $85 from $70 at Piper Sandler. The stock traded down around $78 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $10.10 to $86.49. Analysts have a consensus price target of $89.06.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $80 from $64 at Stephens. Early Monday, the stock traded above $68. The 52-week range is now $42.57 to $83.49. The consensus price target is $75.56.

