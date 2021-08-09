Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Caesars, Coinbase, Editas, Wynn and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were fairly mixed. While the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 had pulled back slightly from their all-time highs, they still seem primed for more earnings later this week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Darden Restaurants, Dollar Tree, Tesla and more.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR): Bofa Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral. Shares traded near $90 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $36.78 to $113.46.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): D.A. Davidson resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $400 price target. Shares traded near $277 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $208.00 to $429.54. The consensus price target is $381.73.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT): Truist Securities upgraded it to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $80 from $45. The stock was trading at around $58 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $27.01 to $99.95.

Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM): Vertical Research upgraded it from Sell to Hold with a $22 price target. The stock was changing hands near $22 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $6.98 to $23.99.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA): The Truist downgrade was to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $34 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $23.58 to $48.28.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN): BofA Securities lowered its Buy rating to Neutral. The stock traded near $96 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $67.70 to $143.88. Its consensus price target is $131.55.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO): Truist reiterated a Buy rating but cut its price target to $50 from $54. Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the target to $51 from $52. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and cut the target from $60 to $54. And Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and cut its price target to $50 from $56. The stock was trading near $36 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $35.90 to $57.00.

