Children's Place, Discovery, Disney, NextEra and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were pulling back to start out the week. The Nasdaq was feeling the sting, down nearly 1%, as the tech sector was in retreat. However, the health care and energy sectors were holding up well. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each down about half a percent as well.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Foot Locker, Halozyme Therapeutics, Kimberly-Clark, Occidental Petroleum, Texas Roadhouse and more.

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE): Wedbush upgraded it to an Outperform rating from Neutral and raised its price target to $150 from $48. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy with a $93 price target. The shares traded near $89 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $17.78 to $89.85. The consensus price target is $71.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $25 price target. Shares were trading around $20, in the 52-week range of $4.29 to $22.90. The consensus price target is $23.52.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA): Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $44 from $40. The shares were changing hands at around $34 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $19.07 to $78.14. The consensus price target is $43.65.

NextEra Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: NEP): The Seaport Global Securities downgrade was to Neutral from Buy. The stock traded near $65 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $47.80 to $88.29. It has a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $100 from $96. On Monday, the stock traded around $88. The 52-week trading range is $43.27 to $90.59. Its consensus analyst target is $92.87.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP): Northland Capital resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $245 price target. The stock traded near $178 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $159.22 to $325.13. It has a consensus price target of $334.50.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $380 from $360. The stock traded near $328 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $186.01 to $351.00. It has a consensus price target of $342.14.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): Truist reiterated a Buy rating but cut its price target to $200 from $205. The stock traded near $169 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $108.02 to $203.02. It has a consensus price target of $207.92.

