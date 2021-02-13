5 Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10 With Plenty of Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms and priced under the $10 level. This week we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Catalyst Biosciences

This is a great biotech play for aggressive investors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

The company’s products include Marzeptacog alfa (activated), a subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa that has completed Phase 2 development for individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Its Dalcinonacog alfa is a next-generation engineered coagulation Factor IX therapy that has completed Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of hemophilia B.

The company also develops CB 2679d-GT, an early stage Factor IX gene therapy construct for Hemophilia B; CB 2782-PEG, a long-acting anti-C3 protease for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration; and an SQ systemic complement inhibitors pipeline.

Piper Sandler recently started coverage with a sizable $15 target price. That is below the higher $19.20 Wall Street consensus target. The stock hit a year-to-date high of $7.55 last week but retreated somewhat afterward.

