Delta Air, Foot Locker, Nvidia, Petrobras and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets could not make up their mind on a direction. The Dow Jones industrial average had worked its way back to barely positive, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each were posting a significant loss.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) was downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral from Buy with a $162 price target. Shares traded below $153 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $84.97 to $178.41. The consensus price target is $174.41.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) was resumed at JPMorgan with an Overweight rating and a $78 price target. Shares were trading above $67. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $14.23 to $73.50 and has a consensus price target of $71.22.

Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was upgraded from Hold to Buy with a $55 price target at Deutsche Bank. The stock was trading near $48, in a 52-week trading range of $17.51 to $55.38. The consensus price target is $46.79.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was upgraded at Evercore ISI to an Outperform rating from In-line and its price target was raised to $75 from $40. The shares traded around $54. The 52-week range is $17.46 to $54.37, and analysts have a consensus price target of $49.25.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) was initiated at Lake Street with a Buy rating and a $19 price target. The stock traded around $13 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $6.92 to $14.29. It has a consensus price target of $20.40.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) was upgraded at Evercore ISI to Outperform from In-line and its price target was raised to $158 from $150. Shares traded near $145 on Monday. The 52-week range is $46.56 to $145.42, and the consensus price target is $134.44.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) was reiterated at Susquehanna as Positive, but its price target was raised to $700 from $625. The consensus price target is $599.37. Shares traded around $589 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $180.68 to $614.90.

Petroleo Brasilerio S.A. (NYSE: PBR) was downgraded at BofA Securities to Underperform from Neutral with an $11 price target. JPMorgan also downgraded Petrobras to Underweight from Neutral and cut its price target to $9 from $17. Scotiabank downgraded it to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform. The stock traded under $8 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $4.01 to $13.30. Analysts have a consensus price target of $15.26.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) was reiterated as Outperform at Oppenheimer with a $125 price target. The firm also named Papa John’s as one of its top picks in 2021. The consensus price target is $104.47. Shares traded around $103 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $28.55 to $110.33.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) was upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $60 price target at Deutsche Bank. Early Monday, the stock traded above $51. The 52-week range is $17.80 to $76.18, and the consensus price target is $48.89.

