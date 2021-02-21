Airbnb, DoorDash, DraftKings, Home Depot, Nvidia and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter financial results Monday morning. The consensus analyst forecast has $1.43 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $985.68 million. Palo Alto Networks stock reached an all-time high of $403.00 a share on Friday. The consensus price target is $394.12, and the 52-week low is $125.47.

Look for Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) to share its fourth-quarter numbers first thing Tuesday. The consensus estimates are $2.60 in EPS and revenue of $30.61 billion. Shares rose above $280 again last week, but that is well below the consensus price target of $306.99. The 52-week trading range is $140.63 to $292.95.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) will release its most recent quarterly results early on Tuesday as well. The consensus forecast calls for $1.15 in EPS and $7.78 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Shares pulled back to less than $114 again late in the week. The consensus price target is $129.29. The share price has ranged from $72.13 to $120.53 in the past 52 weeks.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is set to release its fourth-quarter numbers Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates are calling for $0.24 in EPS and revenue of $3.1 billion. Shares hit an all-time high of $283.19 this past week are up more than 25% year to date. The consensus price target is just $229.20, and the 52-week low is $32.33.

Expect Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) to release its most recent quarterly results after the close on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $2.80 in EPS and $4.82 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. The stock hit a 52-week high of $614.90 midweek. The consensus price target is just 599.37, and shares have changed hands as low as $180.68 apiece in the past year.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is expected to share its fourth-quarter report Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.36 per share and revenue of $279.41 million. The stock was trading below $180 a share on Friday. The $155.38 mean price target falls within the 52-week trading range of $17.91 to $189.26.