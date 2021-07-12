Comcast, CSX, Snowflake, United Airlines and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were edging higher to start out the week. The muted start is somewhat reflective of what’s to come, namely the start of earnings season. The major banks are kicking it off this week and could set the tone for the whole season. Apart from that, look out for Consumer Price Index data on Tuesday, and Federal Reserve Chair Powell will have comments on Wednesday.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV): JPMorgan downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating from Neutral and has a $9 price target. The shares traded near $9 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $6.31 to $28.85.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $72 from $70. The stock was changing hands around $58 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $39.83 to $59.11.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $132 from $126. The stock traded near $94 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $56.39 to $129.90. It has a consensus price target of $117.46.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX): Atlantic Equities initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target. The stock traded near $32 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $22.53 to $34.96. It has a consensus price target of $35.68.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA): Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $125 from $120. The stock traded near $111 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $73.12 to $113.34. It has a consensus price target of $116.53.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage with a Neutral rating. The stock traded near $262 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $184.71 to $429.00. It has a consensus price target of $293.07.

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM): Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Underperform from Peer Perform and cut the price target to $215 from $218. On Monday, the stock traded around $200. The 52-week trading range is $148.80 to $208.95. The consensus price target is $196.65.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Summit Insights initiated coverage with a Sell rating and a $40 price target. The stock was changing hands around $65 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $61.50 to $90.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): Evercore ISI downgraded to an In Line rating from Outperform. The stock traded near $51 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $30.32 to $63.70. It has a consensus price target of $62.33.