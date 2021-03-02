Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Switch and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets pulled back from their impressive start to the week. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each saw a loss on the day, with the Nasdaq getting the worst of it, down about 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Beyond Meat, Broadcom, Dow, Morgan Stanley and more.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was initiated with a Hold rating and a $13 price target at Stifel. Shares traded near $11 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $6.25 to $25.39. The consensus price target is $18.63.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) was upgraded at BofA Securities to Buy from Neutral. Shares were trading below $85. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $38.31 to $86.77, and it has a consensus price target of $85.95.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie. The stock was last seen near $27 a share. The 52-week trading range is $7.80 to $33.34, and the consensus price target is $18.53.

Discerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) was reiterated as Buy at H.C. Wainwright and its price target was raised to $40 from $35. The shares traded near $29. The 52-week range is $11.75 to $29.86, and analysts have a consensus price target of $35.63.

Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) was resumed at Citigroup as Neutral with a $13 price target. The stock traded near $11 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $4.54 to $15.12. It has a consensus price target of $18.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie. The consensus price target is $24.45. Shares traded around $31 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $7.03 to $35.90.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) also was upgraded at Macquarie to Outperform from Neutral. The stock traded near $94 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $19.25 to $99.24. Analysts have a consensus price target of $74.82.

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) was downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James, and its price target was dropped to $19 from $24. The consensus price target is $21.46. Shares traded around $15 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $10.30 to $19.99.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) was upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $7.25. Early Tuesday, the stock traded near $5. The 52-week range is $1.98 to $6.47, and the consensus price target is $6.76.

