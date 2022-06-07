Tuesday's Bear Market Bounce: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade BHP, Devon Energy and More

Markets pushed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq leading the charge, up roughly 0.6%. Equities have been in a downtrend for the past couple months, but recent moves might be attributable to a bear market rally, or maybe even a turnaround, for more bullish investors. There are still more questions to be answered, and most investors are looking forward to the consumer price index (CPI) due out later this week. The consensus estimate for May calls for a reading of 8.3%, flat with April’s print.

As the labor market continues to improve, more focus is being put on inflation and how this problem will be remedied. The Federal Reserve is looking to tackle this problem. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members will have limited interviews this week, ahead of the next policy meeting scheduled for June 14 and 15. Many are expecting another 50-basis-point hike. But have the markets priced this in?

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Best Buy, Exxon, Merck, Nike, Visa, Walmart and more.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH): Jefferies upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the $160 price target to $225. The 52-week trading range is $49.55 to $183.53, and shares traded above $177 apiece on Tuesday.

BHP Group Ltd. (NYSE: BHP): The Jefferies upgrade was to Buy from Hold, and the $72 price target increased to $82. The 52-week trading range is $51.88 to $80.50, and shares were trading near $69 on Tuesday.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE: BAH): Barclays downgraded the shares from Overweight to Equal Weight with a $95 price target. The stock traded near $87 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $69.68 to $91.46.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN): Evercore ISI’s downgrade was from Outperform to In Line with an $80 price target. The stock traded near $78 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $24.05 to $79.19.

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA): Wells Fargo lifted its Equal Weight rating to Overweight and the price target to $180 from $141. The 52-week range is $122.67 to $198.38, and shares traded near $142 apiece on Tuesday.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX): JMP Securities upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and has a $72 price target. The shares traded near $55 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $32.96 to $195.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO): J.P. Morgan’s upgrade was to Overweight from Neutral. The 52-week trading range is $81.65 to $122.16, and shares were changing hands at just under $115 on Tuesday.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG): BofA Securities downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral and has a $42 price target. Shares were trading near $45, in a 52-week range is $34.61 to $47.82.



