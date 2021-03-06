This Is The Most Expensive Zip Code in America

Even with the economic turmoil surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of a typical home in the United States increased significantly in 2020 — up to $265,000 from $235,000 in 2019. This was the largest annual increase since at least 2006. Homes in housing markets all across the country rose in value. Profits from home sales increased year-over-year in more than 90% of housing markets.

While the typical home in America is now worth over a quarter of a million dollars, there are dozens of places across the country where most homes are worth several times as much — including 20 zip codes in which the median home is worth over $1 million.

To determine the most expensive zip code, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data provided by Attom Data Solutions, a real estate and property data provider. The zipcodes that were finalists were ranked based on the median sales price of condos and single-family homes in 2020.

The most expensive zip codes in America tend to be clustered in certain areas. The 50 places on this list are spread out among just 14 metro areas and 10 states. California is home to 32 of these zip codes, mostly in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley area. These all rank among the most expensive housing markets in part because of the fair climate and access to high-paying jobs.

92660 is the most expensive zip code in America:

> Location: Newport Beach, California

> Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

> Median home sales price: $1,955,000

> Median household income: $123,955

> Households making $200,000+ 30.2%

