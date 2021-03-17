Goldman Sachs Has 4 Tech and Biotech Stocks to Buy With Big-Time Growth Potential

With the first quarter soon coming to an end, many investors are looking to print some solid gains for the first three months of 2021, while turning their attention to what could be a very strong second quarter for the economy and for stocks. With a huge tailwind from the massive stimulus program and the reopening of the economy as spring begins, now is the time to move from momentum to strong growth stocks.



As vaccination-driven reopening continues to take hold, there could be some questions over the durability of growth for those that fared well in 2020. However, not all growth is created equal. While we do not take a view on the future direction of rates and its implications, we believe top-line growers that offer margin improvement or solid free cash flow yields provide ballast on a relative basis. Against this set up, we look to find profitable growers that hold their top lines in 2020 and that our analysts expect will post stronger growth than before the pandemic. We refine this by including those with (a) margin tailwinds from operating leverage/ improved cost structure; and (b) valuation support in the form of robust near-term free cash flows.

In a new research report, Goldman Sachs has screened its research universe looking for companies with strong growth potential and solid positive free cash flow. The analysts said this about stocks that meet those criteria:



Here we zeroed in on the top technology and biotech names and found four outstanding ideas for aggressive growth investors. It is still important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Amgen

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy and a safe way to play the massive potential growth in biosimilars. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has been a biotechnology pioneer since 1980 and has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotech companies. It has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen develops, manufactures and markets biologic therapies for oncology and inflammation. The company’s five key marketed products are among the top-selling pharmaceutical products in the world, with expected collective revenues of more than $25 billion in 2020.

Goldman Sachs sees a solid pipeline and noted this:

2021 should see strong commercial execution across the base business, favorable capital deployment, along with additional data on KRAS inhibitor Sotorasib. First-time 2021 guidance was in-line with consensus, but will likely prove conservative — particularly on the bottom line.

Shareholders receive a 2.98% dividend. The Goldman Sachs price target for the shares is $277, and the Wall Street consensus price target is $255.41. Amgen stock closed on Tuesday at $240.32 a share.



Applied Materials

This is one of the premier semiconductor capital equipment stocks. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through three segments.

The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools.

The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment and factory automation software for semiconductor, display and other products.