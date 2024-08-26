Semiconductor Capital Equipment Giant Could Raise Dividend Payout by 10% This Week MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

Companies that consistently raise their dividends often have strong balance sheets.

Dividend stocks will be more in focus as interest rate cuts begin.

After almost 15 years of a low-interest rate environment, which has reversed significantly over the last two years, interest rate cuts are coming. Many investors will continue to turn to equities for growth potential and solid and dependable dividends. These stocks help provide a passive income stream and increase the total return potential.

Total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

This week, we’ve identified a top Wall Street technology giant expected to increase its dividend by a stunning 10% and another top company also poised to increase its payout to shareholders. Our 24/7 Wall St. research universe shows numerous reputable Wall Street firms rate both stocks at Buy.

While there’s always a chance that the companies don’t raise their dividends, leading analysts anticipate both to do so based on their past dividend payout increases.

Why do we cover stock dividend increases?

alengo / E+ via Getty Images increasing dividends and returning capital to investors an excellent sign from corporate C-Suite management, but it also shows that the companies are doing well financially and have the earnings and cash flow strength to increase the payouts.

Lam Research

Aaron Hawkins / E+ via Getty Images

This semiconductor capital equipment giant has been on fire but still has massive upside potential. Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used to fabricate integrated circuits.

The company offers:

ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications

SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing

SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments

VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products

It also provides SPEED gap-fill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions.

In addition, Lam Research offers:

Flex for dielectric etch applications

Kiyo for conductor etch applications

Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications

Versys metal products for metal etch processes

Further, it provides:

Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield

Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer-cleaning applications

Metryx mass metrology systems for high-precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing

Investors are currently receiving a 0.94% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $2.20 from $2.00, an incredible 10% increase.

Greif

alvarez / Getty Images

While off the radar, this stock has been in a strong uptrend this summer and looks to trade higher. Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

Global Industrial Packaging

Paper Packaging & Services

Land Management segments

The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including:

Steel, fiber, and plastic drums

Rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers

Closure systems for industrial packaging products

Transit protection products

Water bottles

Remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers

Various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral products, and other industries.

The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells:

Containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets

Produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard and recycled fiber

This segment’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, furniture, and various other applications

The Land Management segment trades and regenerates timber properties and sells timberland and special-use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States.

Shareholders are currently paid a very solid 3.25% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.54 from $0.52.

