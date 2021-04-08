Carvana, DocuSign, Organigram and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed on the day. The S&P 500 hit yet another all-time high, continuing its streak. The Nasdaq was up closer to 1%, while the Dow Jones industrial average was more or less flat.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Adobe, NXP Semiconductors, US Bancorp, VMWare and more.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was upgraded at Credit Suisse to Outperform from Neutral, but its price target was cut to $140 from $150. Shares traded near $109 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $25.00 to $157.66. The consensus price target is $162.99.



Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) was started at Berenberg at Hold with a $140 price target. The stock traded at roughly $157 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $37.91 to $195.95. It has a consensus price target of $166.85.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) was started as Market Perform at Raymond James. The stock traded near $271 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $58.04 to $323.39. The consensus analyst target is $304.67.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) was resumed at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a $250 price target. The stock traded around $212 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $86.13 to $290.23. Its consensus analyst target is $275.56.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a $207 price target at Credit Suisse. The stock traded near $211 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $116.79 to $216.15. The consensus price target is $219.47.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) was upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at BMO Capital Markets. Shares traded around $3 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $1.01 to $6.45.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) was reiterated as Market Perform and its price target was raised to $102 from $85 at Telsey Advisory. The consensus price target is $90.30. Shares traded around $98 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $39.82 to $100.77.



