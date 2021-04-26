Alexion, Activision, Baker Hughes and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, each of the major averages had notched a solid gain and was holding just below its respective all-time high. With major earnings on the way this week, including Tesla, markets seem to rising in anticipation.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Best Buy, Discover Financial, Dollar General, Etsy, ViacomCBS and more.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $190 price target. The consensus price target is $172.50. Shares traded around $167 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $94.82 to $168.52.



Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $120 from $118. The shares traded near $94 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $62.34 to $104.53. The consensus price target is $113.20.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR): Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $27 from $21. The stock traded near $20 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $12.13 to $25.64. The consensus analyst target is $27.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $102 price target. The stock traded near $81 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $71.35 to $131.95. It has a consensus price target of $108.39.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a $45 price target. On Monday, the stock traded around $28. The 52-week trading range is $23.90 to $53.73. Its consensus analyst target is $65.55.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE): Jefferies resumed a Buy rating with a $145 price target. The shares changed hands around $90 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $25.60 to $121.16. The consensus price target is $113.65.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN): Credit Suisse resumed it with a Buy rating and a $17 price target. Shares traded around $8 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $7.80 to $14.39. The consensus price target is $19.77.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA): Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating with a $155 price target. The stock traded around $96 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $84.17 to $186.82. Its consensus analyst target is $243.38.



