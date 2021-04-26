Investing

Alexion, Activision, Baker Hughes and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Chris Lange
April 26, 2021 11:46 am

With the trading day about halfway over, each of the major averages had notched a solid gain and was holding just below its respective all-time high. With major earnings on the way this week, including Tesla, markets seem to rising in anticipation.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Best Buy, Discover Financial, Dollar General, Etsy, ViacomCBS and more.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $190 price target. The consensus price target is $172.50. Shares traded around $167 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $94.82 to $168.52.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $120 from $118. The shares traded near $94 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $62.34 to $104.53. The consensus price target is $113.20.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR): Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $27 from $21. The stock traded near $20 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $12.13 to $25.64. The consensus analyst target is $27.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $102 price target. The stock traded near $81 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $71.35 to $131.95. It has a consensus price target of $108.39.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a $45 price target. On Monday, the stock traded around $28. The 52-week trading range is $23.90 to $53.73. Its consensus analyst target is $65.55.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE): Jefferies resumed a Buy rating with a $145 price target. The shares changed hands around $90 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $25.60 to $121.16. The consensus price target is $113.65.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN): Credit Suisse resumed it with a Buy rating and a $17 price target. Shares traded around $8 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $7.80 to $14.39. The consensus price target is $19.77.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA): Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating with a $155 price target. The stock traded around $96 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $84.17 to $186.82. Its consensus analyst target is $243.38.

ALSO READ: What’s Up With Apple: Ransomware Attacks, iOS 14.5, and Earnings

Three consumer staples giants and an outstanding utility are top defensive picks at BofA Securities. They all pay dependable dividends, which can soften the blow some if we see a big sell-off over the next six months.

Also, analysts at Jefferies have four key takeaways from their recent review of the interactive entertainment industry.
