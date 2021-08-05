Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bath & Body Works, Editas, GoDaddy, PetMed, Qorvo and More

With the trading day about halfway over, S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average were pushing higher for a number of reasons. Strong earnings beats have fueled optimism, Goldman Sachs is now the biggest bull on the S&P 500 and Thursday’s jobless claims showed improvement. Looking ahead, economists are waiting for July’s employment report coming out Friday morning.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Chewy, Eli Lilly, Etsy, Halliburton, Robinhood, Roku, Walmart and more.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI): While Jefferies upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold, it also lowered the price target to $77 from $78. Shares traded near $62 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $20.27 to $66.29.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT): Evercore ISI’s upgrade to Outperform from Underperform included a price target hike to $60 from $20. Shares traded near $52 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $27.01 to $99.95. The consensus price target is $44.64.

ELF Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF): The Citigroup upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target boost from $32 to $35. The stock was trading at around $30 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $17.32 to $31.29.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY): Piper Sandler lowered its Overweight rating to Neutral and cut the price target to $85 from $100. Rosenblatt downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy and reduced its target to $85 from $110. The stock was changing hands near $73 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $68.66 to $93.75.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Underperform rating and a $22 price target. The stock traded near $29 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $24.75 to $57.00.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO): Benchmark resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $225 price target. The stock traded near $198 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $112.03 to $201.68. Its consensus price target is $208.26.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and an $11 price target. The stock was trading at around $7 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $6.52 to $16.08.

