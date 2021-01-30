Huge Upside Potential in 5 Stocks Trading Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms and priced under the $10 level. This week we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



9 Meters Biopharma

This low-priced, off-the-radar biotechnology stock is a great way to play the industry. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS, as well as Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease. The company also develops NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist, and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for developing rare or orphan indications.

Oppenheimer just started coverage and believes many investors may be overlooking the opportunity for NM-002 to capture meaningful market share in patients not on parenteral support, a market not addressed by Takeda’s Gattex.

The Oppenheimer price target for the shares is a whopping $6. That compares with the Wall Street consensus target of $4.25. The shares were trading just north of $1 after a solid move.

