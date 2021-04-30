ETFGI reports assets invested in Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached US$9 billion at the end of Q1 2021

By ETFGI

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported [Friday] that Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$557 million during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$1.64 billion which is much higher than the US$14 million gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in Digital Assets ETFs and ETPs increased by 32% from US$6.8 billion at the end of February 2021 to US$9 billion, according to ETFGI’s March 2021 ETFs and ETPs Digital Asset industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $9 Bn invested in Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of March are the highest on record.

Assets invested in Digital Assets ETFs and ETPs increased by 32% from $6.8 billion at the end of February 2021 to $9 billion.

During March Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $557 Mn.

YTD, Q1 net inflows of $1.64 Bn are the highest on record.

“The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Digital Assets ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2021

Source: ETFGI LLC

Since the launch of the first Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. At the end of Q1, there were 29 Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs, with 62 listings, assets of US$9 Bn, from 13 providers listed on 9 exchanges in 8 countries. During March, 3 new Digital Asset ETFs and ETPs were listed.

There are currently 8 pending Bitcoin ETF filings with the SEC in the United States pending approval. The Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust was the first Bitcoin ETF filing submitted to the SEC in the US in July 2013. There have been 29 Bitcoin ETF filings submitted to the SEC since 2013.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $472 Mn at the end of March. The BTCetc- Bitcoin ETP – Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $198 Mn the largest individual net inflows in March.

Top 20 Digital Assets ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2021

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) Mar-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) Mar-21 BTCetc – Bitcoin ETP – Acc BTCE GY 1,302.67 508.15 198.02 Purpose Bitcoin ETF – CAD – Acc BTCC/B CN 596.61 520.71 135.39 CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF – Acc BTCX/B CN 31.40 30.21 30.21 WisdomTree Bitcoin – Acc BTCW SW 375.37 39.02 29.81 Bitcoin ETF – CAD – Acc EBIT CN 55.29 46.74 25.57 ETHetc – ETC Group Physical Ethereum – Acc ZETH GY 9.55 8.86 8.86 VanEck Vectors Bitcoin ETN – Acc VBTC GY 186.69 93.92 6.72 Ether Tracker One – Acc COINETHE SS 819.61 (2.96) 6.46 21Shares Bitwise Select 10 Large Cap Crypto Index ETP – Acc KEYS SW 21.16 8.89 6.12 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP – Acc HODL SW 129.20 16.55 5.23 21Shares Ethereum ETP – Acc AETH SW 119.41 45.65 3.84 CoinShares Physical Ethereum – Acc ETHE SW 76.59 65.00 3.30 21Shares Bitcoin ETP – Acc ABTC SW 326.31 44.18 3.13 21Shares Polkadot ETP – Acc ADOT SW 31.01 25.46 2.21 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP – Acc ABCH SW 7.23 4.45 1.83 21Shares Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP – Acc MOON SW 29.39 2.76 1.51 VanEck Vectors Ethereum ETN – Acc VETH GY 1.17 1.17 1.17 Bitcoin Capital Active ETP – Acc BTCA SW 12.30 3.75 1.04 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP – Acc SBTC SW 5.70 8.06 0.89 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP – Acc AXTZ SW 28.10 1.98 0.20

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

