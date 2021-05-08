5 More Sizzling Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Massive Implied Upside

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We again screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Such investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years. Note that last week’s under-$10 picks included Casper Sleep and Energy Transfer.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Adverum Biotechnologies

This microcap biotech could prove to be a gigantic winner. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases.

Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies has license and collaboration agreements with the University of California, Cornell University, GenSight Lexeo and Virovek.

The stock was hit hard recently in reaction to a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of hypotony (clinically relevant decrease in ocular pressure). The event happened during a Phase 2 trial valuating ADVM-022 gene therapy to treat diabetic macular edema. The company immediately decided to unmask the 36-patient trial to determine if any other treated patients might have similar issues.

Despite the setback, Goldman Sachs kept a Buy rating, though it lowered the price target to $10. The posted consensus target is $10.63. The stock was crushed after the announcement and has since traded below the $4 level.

