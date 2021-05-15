Goldman Sachs Has 5 Tempting Stocks Trading Under $10 to Buy Now

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Note that last week’s sizzling under-$10 picks included tech and biotech companies.

While all of these picks are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for aggressive investors. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ADT

This top security company is a well-known protector of homes and businesses. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is the largest residential and second-largest commercial security monitoring company in North America. The company serves over 7 million customers, installing over a million systems per year. Roughly 94% of revenue is generated in the United States, with the remainder from Canada.

Google announced in August that it is buying a 6.6% stake in the home security firm for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices. ADT said that the companies will work to combine Nest products like cameras, thermostats, doorbells and alarm systems with ADT’s installation, service and professional monitoring network.

The company also expects to offer certain Google devices to its customers beginning this year and to expand the integration in 2021.

The Goldman Sachs price target of $13 compares with a lower $10.78 consensus target on Wall Street. ADT stock recently has traded between $9 and $10 a share.

