Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential Lee Jackson

It happened in 2008 and 2009, and despite a huge rally off the bottom, many of the top companies that investors are very familiar with have taken a beating. Needless to say, the ones that have been beaten down the most are in sectors that are struggling the most with the temporary new normal routines. While conditions are improving as the country opens up, some sectors continue to fare better than others.

We screened the BofA Securities research database looking for companies that are likely to survive the current troubles and could very well offer patient investors some huge returns over the next year or so. Patient investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five stocks are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Energy Transfer

This top energy master limited partnership is a very safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all the major domestic production basins.

Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complimentary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined product transportation and terminaling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco, and the general partner interests and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners.

Investors receive an outstanding 15.14% distribution, which appears to be safe for now. Goldman Sachs has a $10 price objective on the shares, which compares to the Wall Street consensus figure of $11.68. Energy Transfer stock has traded above at $8 for most of the past week.

Infinera

Some feel this top company would be an outstanding addition to a networking giant as a takeover candidate. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and simplify optical network operations.

Infinera’s portfolio of solutions includes optical transport platforms, converged packet-optical transport platforms, optical line systems, router platforms and a suite of networking and automation software offerings.

Infinera and Windstream recently completed a live network trial that successfully achieved 800G single-wavelength transmission over 730 km across Windstream’s long-haul network between San Diego and Phoenix. The results of the trial mark a major milestone in optical networking by demonstrating that ultra-high-speed optical transmissions, such as 700G and 800G, powered by Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine and Windstream’s high-performance fiber network, can be deployed in real-world network applications over significant distances.

The Goldman Sachs price objective is $8, above the posted consensus target price of $6.88. Infinera broke above $6 late last week for the first time in more than a month.