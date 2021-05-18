BioNTech, Exelixis, Foot Locker and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were somewhat mixed on Tuesday. The Nasdaq was leading the recovery from Monday’s dip. The tech and financial sectors were pushing higher, while the energy sector was performing the worst. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were relatively flat on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included CrowdStrike, Gap, Mastercard, Palo Alto Networks, Visa and more.

BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $173 price target. The shares traded near $195 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $46.30 to $213.15. The consensus price target is $199.47.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI): UBS started coverage with a Buy rating and a $70 price target. Shares were trading around $56, in the 52-week range of $22.36 to $93.94. The consensus price target is $79.11.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Sell rating and a $23 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $25 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $18.18 to $27.35. The consensus price target is $31.46.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL): Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $76 from $61. The stock traded near $64 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $25.23 to $66.71. It has a consensus price target of $59.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $24 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $18. The 52-week trading range is $15.40 to $26.75. Its consensus analyst target is $31.20.

Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ: SMPL): Morgan Stanley downgraded it to an Equal Weight from Overweight and has a $33 price target. The stock traded near $33 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $15.91 to $35.34. It has a consensus price target of $33.58.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK): Stephens resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target. The stock traded near $16 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $11.24 to $16.18. It has a consensus price target of $17.67.

Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. (NYSEARCA: UBSFY): Exane BNP Paribas raised its Neutral rating to Outperform. The stock traded near $14 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $12.78 to $21.34.

