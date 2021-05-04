Domino's, Editas, Roblox, Teva, US Steel and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were getting crushed. The Nasdaq was absolutely hammered, down over 2.5%. The S&P 500 saw a loss of over 1%, while the Dow Jones industrial average was a little more resilient, down only 0.7%. Each of these major indexes was within striking distance of all-time highs to start this week, but Tuesday has investors guessing where the markets could go from here.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Alphabet, Boeing, Coinbase, Dollar General, Kroger, McDonald’s and more.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI): Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $20 from $23. The shares traded near $18 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $12.91 to $20.89. The consensus price target is $21.56.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI): Raymond James lowered its Outperform rating to Market Perform. The stock traded near $186 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $146.15 to $189.59. It has a consensus price target of $192.63.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ): Northcoast downgraded it to Neutral from Buy. The stock traded near $434 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $319.71 to $436.58. It has a consensus price target of $435.15.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT): RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Sector Perform rating with a $40 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $34. The 52-week trading range is $23.51 to $99.95. Its consensus analyst target is $48.33.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA): RBC Capital Markets started coverage with an Outperform rating with a $110 price target. The shares changed hands at around $72 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $12.51 to $92.00. The consensus price target is $83.00.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX): JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and an $85 price target. Shares were trading around $69, in the 52-week range of $60.50 to $83.41. The consensus price target is $77.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA): The UBS downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $11 from $15. The stock traded around $10 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $8.44 to $13.30. Its consensus analyst target is $12.14.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X): Credit Suisse upgraded it to Outperform from Underperform and raised its price target to $35 from $15. The stock traded near $25.87 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $6.58 to $27.40. It has a consensus price target of $20.42.

