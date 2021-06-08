Cabot Oil, Rocket Companies, Squarespace, Target and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were trading sideways, although the tech sector was helping prop up the Nasdaq with a slight gain. Energy stocks were relatively higher as oil seems to be inching upward. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were practically flat, while the Nasdaq was up about 0.2%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included AutoDesk, Biogen, Delta Air Lines, Facebook, Marvell Technologies and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Argus upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold, and the firm has a $47 price target. The shares traded near $41 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $9.30 to $44.49. The consensus price target is $50.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: COG): Johnson Rice downgraded its Hold rating to Sell and cut the price target to $18 from $21. Shares were trading around $17, in the 52-week range of $15.76 to $22.67. The consensus price target is $22.67.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG): Johnson Rice’s downgrade to Hold from Accumulate was accompanied by a price target hike to $105 from $88. The stock traded near $87 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $31.22 to $87.99. The consensus price target is $90.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP): Citigroup downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $16 from $25. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $15. The 52-week trading range is $10.55 to $25.24. The consensus price target is $30.20.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): Argus initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $23 price target. Piper Sandler also started it at Neutral with an $18 price target. The stock traded near $20.93 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $16.22 to $43.00. It has a consensus price target of $20.58.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP): Atlantic Securities initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $70 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $55 apiece, in a 52-week range of $42.82 to $55.88.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TDY): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $447 price target. Shares were trading around $420, in the 52-week range of $289.19 to $457.79. It has a consensus price target of $499.00.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): UBS upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and lifted the price target to $265 from $210. The stock traded near $235 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $114.81 to $235.47. It has a consensus analyst target of $247.24.