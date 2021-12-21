Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cigna, Comerica, Oracle and More

Markets bounced back on Tuesday after Monday’s dismal start to the holiday week. All the major averages initially dipped on Monday on news that the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better legislation had practically no chance of passing. While deciding not to inject another couple trillion dollars into an economy that’s already staring down a serious inflation problem appears to be the prudent call, many are still upset at this prospect.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Alibaba, MasterCard, McDonald’s, Micron, Visa and more.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD): Guggenheim downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy and has a $28 price target. Shares were trading around $21 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $27.21.

APi Group Corp. (NYSE: APG): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $28 price target. Shares were trading around $24 on Tuesday, and the 52-week trading range is $16.63 to $25.75.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT): Benchmark started coverage with a Buy rating and a $135 price target. Shares were trading around $110 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $40.06 to $134.50.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI): JPMorgan’s downgrade to a Neutral from Overweight included a price target cut to $248 from $270. Shares were last seen near $219 on Tuesday, and they have a 52-week range of $190.88 to $272.81.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA): Compass Point upgraded it from Sell to Neutral with an $87 price target. Shares were trading around $84 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $93.93.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX): Stephens started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $45 price target. The 52-week trading range is $26.66 to $59.67, and shares were last seen trading near $35.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL): The KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrade was to Sector Weight from Overweight. The 52-week trading range is $59.74 to $106.34, and shares were trading near $90.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $302 price target. The 52-week range is $179.37 to $301.34, and shares were trading near $255 apiece.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI): Robert Baird downgraded the shares to Neutral from Outperform and slashed the $439 price target to $317. Shares were last seen near $325 on Tuesday, and they have a 52-week range of $223.72 to $414.99.

Software stocks have been hammered, and four of them have fallen back enough to become quite attractive for growth stock investors with some risk tolerance. The industry is entering a seasonally strong time just as these top stocks offer very solid entry points.

See which Buffett-backed Brazilian fintech has caught the eye of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest. Also, Goldman Sachs sees big upside in a 3D printing stock. Plus, a look back at an astonishing year for IPOs and a peek at what’s to come.