Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Ford, Fortinet, Intuit, T-Mobile, Twilio, Zscaler and More

The futures were mixed on Thursday after a wild midweek rally that saw all three of the major indexes and the transports end higher. The momentum and the so-called meme stocks joined in, posting some big-time gains. Much of the electric vehicle sector caught a tailwind from all the positive announcements on Ford’s new electric version of the bestselling truck in America for over 30 years.

Despite the concerns across Wall Street about tapering of the quantitative easing program and the clear building inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve is vowing to keep interest rates contained, which could one reason for the continued moves higher in the equity markets, even after sell-offs. Also note that money markets continue to see massive inflows, which is another big plus.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength while repositioning portfolios for the balance of the second quarter and the rest of 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): RBC Capital Markets started coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $170 price target. The consensus target is just higher at $172.89. The shares closed trading on Wednesday at $134.75 apiece.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY): Deutsche Bank started coverage with a Buy rating and a $65 price target. The posted consensus target is $59.28, and the stock ended trading on Wednesday at $53.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT): Morgan Stanley raised its Equal Weight rating to Overweight and has a $52 price target. The consensus target is $56. The stock closed Wednesday at $25.72, and the shares were up 7% in the premarket.

