AMC, AutoZone, Nordstrom and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were holding positive, despite a weak start to the day. The Nasdaq was doing the best out of the group, up 0.5%, whereas the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 are each only 0.2% higher.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Boston Scientific, Intel, Kinder Morgan, Riot Blockchain, Virgin Galactic and more.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): B. Riley downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and has a $16 price target. The shares traded near $18 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $1.91 to $20.36. The consensus price target is $5.11.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO): RBC reiterated a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target to $1,565 from $1,596. Shares were trading around $1,395, in the 52-week range of $1,074.45 to $1,542.30. The consensus price target is $1,650.88.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM): BofA Securities downgraded its Buy rating to Underperform and cut the price target to $38 from $47. The stock traded near $35 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $34.64 to $46.66. It has a consensus price target of $45.33.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $98 price target. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $83. The 52-week trading range is $48.24 to $87.27. The consensus price target is $88.89.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating and cut the price target to $36 from $44. The stock traded near $33 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $11.72 to $46.45. It has a consensus price target of $35.88.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO): Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $54 price target. Shares were trading around $43, in the 52-week range of $40.38 to $57.00.

