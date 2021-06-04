Capital One, Diageo, Wells Fargo and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

The market was grinding higher Friday in the wake of the May jobs report. While very solid once again, the results came in below Wall Street estimates for the second month in a row. Some 559,000 jobs were added, and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8%. The consensus estimates called for 675,000 jobs to be added. Interest rates were lower across the yield curve, as worries over imminent quantitative easing tapering fading some.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed them, Friday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades included BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Freeport-McMoRan, Northrop Grumman, Simon Properties and U.S. Steel.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF): BofA Securities resumed coverage of the bank with a Buy rating and a $192 price target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $57.30 to $167.40, and have a consensus price target of $165.62.

Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO): Argus upgraded shares of the spirits giant from Hold to Buy with a $225 price target. The stock has traded between $127.12 and $195.03 over the past 52 weeks. The consensus price target is $204.84.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE): D.A. Davidson resumed coverage with a Buy rating but lowered the price target to $124 from $144. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $91.77 to $134.22. The consensus price objective is $114.33.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM): UBS started coverage with a Buy rating and a $25 price target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $10.04 to $22.31 and have a consensus price objective of $22.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE): Baird resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $109 price target. The consensus price target is much higher at $156.40. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $65.31 and $179.65.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC): BofA Securities raised the money center giant to Buy from Neutral and has a $60 price target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $20.76 to $48.13 and have a much lower $48.42 consensus price target.