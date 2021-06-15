How Warren Buffett's Q1 Stock Picks Are Performing

With just a couple of weeks remaining in the second quarter of this year, it’s worth taking a look at the five stocks in which Warren Buffett added to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-B) stake in the first quarter.

Buffett added to his stake in RH Corp. (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, a high-end retailer of home goods. Berkshire raised its stake in RH by 1.4% to 1.76 million shares with a value of about $1.19 billion as of Monday’s close. RH does not pay a dividend.

Berkshire raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) by 8.3% to 158.82 million shares. The shares are valued at around $9.08 billion, down about 0.6% since the beginning of the second quarter. Verizon’s dividend yield is 4.39%.

Buffett boosted his stake in insurer Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) by 23.9%, lifting Berkshire’s ownership to 5.29 million shares, valued at about $738.64 million. Since the second quarter began, the shares have added about 15.1%. Marsh & McLennan pays a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Investment in Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) increased by 52.3% to 51.1 million shares, currently valued at around $1.96 billion. The shares have added 7.2% in the second quarter. Kroger’s dividend yield is 1.87%.

Berkshire’s opened a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) with the acquisition of 4.1 million shares in the London-based insurer and professional services company. At Monday’s closing price of $250.06, Buffet’s stake is valued at about $1.03 billion. The share price is up 8.9% for the quarter, and Aon’s dividend yield is 0.82%.