5 Stocks With Warren Buffett as the Largest Shareholder

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio includes nearly four dozen stocks. Among those stocks, Buffett owns anywhere from a few tens of thousands to a billion shares in each of those stocks, and in several of those, Berkshire is the top shareholder.

Here’s a look at how five of Buffett’s portfolio stocks have performed for the year to date and for the second quarter to date. Share counts and percentages are based on Berkshire Hathaway’s SEC form 13-F for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Buffett’s largest holding is 1.01 billion shares of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC). At Thursday’s closing price of $39.80, the value of those shares is $40.2 billion. Buffett owned 11.8% of the bank’s outstanding stock. BofA pays a dividend yield of 1.81%. For the year to date, BofA shares have increased by about 32.5%. The shares are up 3.3% so far in the second quarter.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) has been in Berkshire’s portfolio since 1988. Buffett is the company’s largest shareholder with 400 million shares of stock (9.28% of shares outstanding). At Thursday’s closing price of $54.95, Buffett’s stake is worth about $22 billion. Coca-Cola pays a dividend yield of 3.06%, and Buffett has never sold a share of Coca-Cola stock. For the year to date, Coke’s stock is up just 1.8%, including a gain of around 5% in the second quarter.

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is another company where Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are the top shareholders. Buffet owns 151.6 million shares of Amex’s stock, nearly 19% of the shares outstanding. At Thursday’s closing price of $162.12, his stake is worth about $24.6 billion. The company pays a dividend yield of 1.04%. The shares have gained 35% for the year to date and 14.6% in the second quarter.

Buffett owns 72.35 million shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK), accounting for 8.26% of shares outstanding and the bank’s top shareholder. At Thursday’s closing price of $49.48, Buffett’s stake is valued at $3.6 billion. The bank pays a dividend yield of 2.51%. Shares have added 18.3% so far in 2021, including a gain of 5.3% in the second quarter.

More than a third (33.99%) of the outstanding shares of dialysis center owner DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) have found their way into Buffett’s portfolio. Based on Thursday’s closing price of $123.61 and Buffett’s holding of 36.1 million shares, his stake in DaVita is valued at $4.46 billion. The company does not pay a dividend. For the year to date, DaVita stock is up 5.3%, including a gain of 14.7% to date in the second quarter.