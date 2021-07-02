Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bloom Energy, Camping World, ContextLogic, National Storage, PNC Financial and More

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, a lot of analysts are kicking back and checking out early, so the calls for the morning were few and far between. Friday’s futures were edging positive ahead of the June unemployment report. Estimates are calling for an acceleration in hiring, with nonfarm payrolls expected to rise by 720,000 for a sixth straight monthly gain. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.6%, which would be a pandemic-era low. How stocks will respond to this report, or how the Federal Reserve will respond, is yet to be seen.

Wall Street is concerned about tapering of the quantitative easing program, but despite a clear building of inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve is vowing to keep interest rates contained. That could be one reason for the continued moves higher in the equity markets, even after sell-offs. Another big plus is the continued massive inflows into money markets.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for an impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength while repositioning portfolios for the coming quarter and the rest of 2021.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO): JPMorgan resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and an $8.50 price target. Shares last closed near $6 apiece, and the consensus price target is $6.55 a share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT): Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $71 price target. The stock closed near $36 per share. The 52-week trading range is $24.87 to $129.71.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE): Zacks has named this fuel cell producer as its Bear of the Day stock. The analyst suggests that investors should take profits after a large bounce in this alternate energy play. Shares last closed at $26.62, and the consensus price target is $32.40.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO): Raymond James started coverage with a Strong Buy rating. The stock last traded near $78, in a 52-week range of $40.03 to $96.44.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH): Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $45 price target. Shares last closed at $41 and have a consensus price target of $56.43.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH): Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to In Line from Outperform and cut the price target to $13 from $17. The stock most recently closed at about $12 a share, but it has a consensus price target of $18.00.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW): Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $14.25 price target. The stock closed near $9, in a 52-week range of $4.65 to $11.24.

