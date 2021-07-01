Celanese, Peloton, Qorvo and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Stocks were mixed halfway through the first trading day of July and the second half of 2021, as all eyes were focused on Friday and the June jobs report. After the prior two reports failed to meet expectations, Wall Street has tamped down expectations for this reading, but many are very positive on the July numbers that will be posted in August, as extended unemployment benefits in 25 states will have come to an end. In addition, the other big story this week has been the continued outperformance of growth stocks over value stocks, with the divergence largely being attributed to peak growth, peak inflation and peak policy themes.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, Thursday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades included AutoNation, Enbridge, Gap, JinkoSolar, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Tractor Supply, Twilio and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT): Loop Capital raised the stock to Buy from Hold and has a $78 price target. The consensus price objective is $67.50. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $34.84 to $65.25.

Celanese Corp. (NYSE: CE): Deutsche Bank upgraded it to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $175 from $168. The consensus target is $175.82. The shares have traded between $83.09 and $171 over the past 52 weeks.

DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM): Credit Suisse started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $52 price target. No consensus target was available as the stock was a recent new issue. The shares have traded between $38.21 and $39.43 since trading began.

First Hawaiian Inc. (NYSE: FHB): Wells Fargo raised the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight and also raised the price target to $28 from $23. The consensus target is set at $28.50. The stock has traded between $14.15 and $30.80 over the last 52 weeks.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR): Citigroup raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and have a $34 price target. The consensus price objective is set at $32.20. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $18.16 and $33.56.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Truist Securities reiterated its Buy rating on the home workout machine leader and raised the price target to $140 from $125. The posted consensus target is $131.81. Over the past year, the stock has traded as low as $58.23 and as high as $171.09 a share.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO): Argus started coverage with a Buy rating and a $225 price target. That is well above the $208.26 consensus target. The 52-week trading range is $107.69 to $201.68.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP): Barclays started coverage with a Buy rating and a $30 price target. The stock had a recent successful initial public offering, so no consensus target is posted yet. Since trading began, the share price has ranged between $19.32 and $252.57.

