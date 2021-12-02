Thursday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: DoorDash, eBay, Expedia, Lyft, Pinterest and More

Markets bounced back on Thursday after what has been a dismal past few trading days. Even though the tech sector has been beat up recently, Thursday’s move has investors asking if this is just a dead cat bounce. However, good news could be on the horizon, with November’s employment report coming out Friday morning.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Amazon, CVS, Etsy, Ford, Salesforce, UnitedHealth and more.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY): Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $55 price target. Shares were trading around $46 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $30.99 to $56.61.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $150 price target. Shares were last seen near $128 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $100.66 to $136.22.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): UBS started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $200 price target. Shares were trading around $166 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $232.15.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX): Berenberg initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $25 price target. The consensus price target is $36.40, and shares were trading near $24 apiece.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY): UBS raised its Neutral rating to Buy rating and has an $80 price target. The 52-week trading range is $48.67 to $81.19, and shares were last seen near $67.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE): UBS started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $173 price target. The 52-week trading range is $118.30 to $191.85, and the share price was near $159.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) Loop Capital’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $94 from $85. Shares were trading near $81 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $85.22.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $60 price target. Shares were trading around $40 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $37.97 to $68.28.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA): The Piper Sandler upgrade was to Overweight from Neutral, and it raised the $250 price target to $270. Shares were last seen near $218 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $196.78 to $294.00.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS): UBS downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy and has a $42 price target. Shares were trading around $37 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $60.57.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA): Raymond James upgraded it to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the $350 price target to $375. The consensus price target is $361.07, and shares were trading near $331 apiece.

RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): UBS cut its Buy rating to Neutral with a $17 price target. The 52-week trading range is $11.18 to $30.22, and shares were last seen near $14.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX): UBS started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $30 price target. The 52-week trading range is $22.44 to $113.76, and the share price was near $23.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): Citigroup’s upgrade to Buy from Neutral came with a price target hike to $470 from $299. Shares were trading near $341 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $357.51.