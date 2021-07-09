Anthem, Deutsche Bank, Nio, Synchrony Financial and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were booming into the weekend. After Thursday’s slump, each of the major averages roared back, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high. It seems the economic growth concerns from Thursday were completely shaken off.
24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.
Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC): Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage with a Neutral rating. The shares traded near $63 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $24.06 to $68.00.
Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM): Seaport Global Securities started it with a Buy rating and a $430 price target. The stock was changing hands around $388 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $244.10 to $406.00.
Deutsche Bank A.G. (NYSE: DB): RBC upgraded its Underperform rating to Sector Perform. The stock traded near $12 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $7.84 to $15.34. It has a consensus price target of $11.27.
Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO): Redburn downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy. The stock traded near $154 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $111.99 to $188.14. It has a consensus price target of $195.75.
Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO): HSBC Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold and has a $69 price target. Shares were trading at around $45, in the 52-week range of $10.46 to $66.99. The consensus price target is $54.82.
State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT): The UBS upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to $95 from $83. On Friday, the stock traded around $83. The 52-week trading range is $56.63 to $89.28. The consensus price target is $93.81.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Neutral rating but raised the price target to $51 from $40. The stock was changing hands around $49 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $21.28 to $50.96.
Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST): The BofA Securities upgrade to Buy from Neutral came with a price target raise to $23 from $17. The stock traded near $19 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $15.47 to $24.20. It has a consensus price target of $23.40.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): BTIG Research downgraded it to Neutral from Buy. The stock traded near $7 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $5.41 to $35.00. It has a consensus price target of $9.75.
