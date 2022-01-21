Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baker Hughes, CSX, Eli Lilly, Netflix, Peloton, Under Armour and More

Markets tanked again to close out the week as each of the major averages was posting a loss over 1%. The Nasdaq was leading the charge yet again, pushing even deeper into correction territory, with the index down over 2%. Earnings from Netflix and Peloton did not help the case, and analysts reflected that in their calls on Friday.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Beyond Meat, Carvana, Lennar, Moderna, and more.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS): BofA Securities upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $14 from $16. Shares were trading around $5 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $4.95 to $26.98.

Baker Hughes Co. (NASDAQ: BKR): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $35 from $33. Stephens reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $35 from $30. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $33 from $31. The 52-week trading range is $18.75 to $27.88, and shares were near $27 apiece.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX): Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target to $40 from $41. Raymond Names reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target to $40 from $41. Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight rating and lowered the price target to $37 from $41. Shares were trading around $34 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $27.70 to $38.01.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY): DZ Bank upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $291 price target. Shares were trading around $243 on Friday, and the 52-week range is $178.58 to $283.90.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH): Seaport Research Partners upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $53 price target. The 52-week trading range is $38.05 to $52.48, and shares were last seen trading near $41.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Credit Suisse downgraded to Neutral from Outperform and cut the price target to $450 from $740. Robert Baird downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $420 from $575. Keybanc Capital Markets downgraded to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight. The 52-week range is $380.00 to $700.99, and shares were trading near $391 apiece.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Stifel upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold but cut the price target to $40 from $56. MKM Partners reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $30 from $70. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $40 from $74. Shares were trading around $27 on Friday. The 52-week range is $23.25 to $166.57.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $5.25 price target. Shares were trading around $4 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $7.18.

Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV): Barclays downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with a $170 price target. Shares were trading around $163 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $171.53.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Citigroup upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $29 price target. The 52-week trading range is $17.16 to $27.28, and shares were last seen trading near $19.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Hold rating and a $350 price target. Shares were trading around $298 on Friday. The 52-week range is $228.22 to $414.99.

