Blazing Biotechs Highlight Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

While all four of the following stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Arcos Dorados

This company may be way under the radar, but it has one of the best products imaginable in terms of name recognition. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee.

The company has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, it operated or franchised 2,236 restaurants.

JPMorgan has an $8.50 price target, and the Wall Street consensus target is $6.55. The shares closed Friday at $5.95.

Axcella Health

This clinical-stage biotechnology company received some big patent news recently. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States.

The company offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate, and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate.

The company recently announced that it has activated initial clinical sites and patient screening for its global Phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665, the company’s multi-targeted oral product candidate for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy.

H.C. Wainwright recently started coverage with a massive $14 price target, but that pales next to the even larger $15.13 consensus target. The final trade Friday came in at $4.06 up over 4%.



Jaguar Health

Despite little name recognition, this could be a home run for aggressive investors. Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, the company focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. It markets Mytesi, a crofelemer 125 mg delayed-release tablet for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.