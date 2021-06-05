5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Patient investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five of the stock are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Banco Santander

Going south of the border could provide some big upside for investors looking to add foreign stocks. Banco Santander Mexico S.A. (NYSE: BSMX) provides various banking products and services in Mexico.

The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance brokerage services.

The bank also provides cash management, working capital solutions and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance and asset-based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,350 offices, 9,448 ATMs and 2,297 contact center positions.

JPMorgan recently raised its Neutral rating to Overweight and has a $6.75 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is higher at $7.05. The shares closed Friday at $5.88.

