Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Camping World, Nvidia, Victoria's Secret and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were dragging. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 notched losses of 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Nasdaq was holding relatively flat. A few analysts pointed to a weak jobs print that came out early Wednesday morning, offsetting fairly strong earnings.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Chevron, Clorox, Schlumberger, Under Armour and more.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM): Needham downgraded the stock to a Hold rating from Buy. The shares were changing hands at around $112 apiece on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $92.64 to $124.91.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK): Janney downgraded it to Neutral from Buy but raised the price target to $181 from $159. Shares traded near $174 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $131 to $176.84. They have a consensus price target of $165.71.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH): Robert Baird’s upgrade to Outperform from Neutral included a $56 price target. Shares traded near $43 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $22.60 to $49.20. The consensus price target is $55.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC): Benchmark resumed coverage with a Buy rating and the price target raised to $66 from $55. The stock was trading at around $57 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $26.14 to $59.32.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $250 from $200. The stock was changing hands near $201 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $107.96 to $208.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW): KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered its Sector Weight rating to Underweight with a $72 price target. Barclays downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut the price target to $84 from $100. The stock traded near $77 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $69.29 to $91.88.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG): The BofA Securities upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to $150 from $141. The stock traded near $130 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $59.35 to $136.70. Its consensus price target is $138.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): BofA Securities and Wells Fargo each initiated coverage, the former with a Buy rating and a $75 price target and the latter at Overweight with a $100 price target. The stock was trading at around $60 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $39.79 to $64.48.

