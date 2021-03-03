Microsoft, Oracle, Tesla, Virgin Galactic and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets have not made up their minds on a direction for the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each saw a loss on the day, while the Dow Jones industrials were positive.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Adobe, Fisker, Rocket Companies, Roku, Shopify, Target and more.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ADPT) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to Neutral from Buy, and its price target was cut to $63 from $74. Shares traded near $52 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $15.19 to $71.25. The consensus price target is $68.60.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) was resumed at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a $206 price target. The stock was last seen near $132 a share. The 52-week trading range is $103.81 to $173.56, and the consensus price target is $159.23.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) was resumed as Overweight with a $260 price target at Barclays. Shares were trading below $223. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $119.60 to $248.86, and it has a consensus price target of $268.88.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) was resumed at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a $282 price target. The shares traded near $227. The 52-week range is $64.88 to $290.23, and analysts have a consensus price target of $278.41.

Ilumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was initiated at Barclays with an Underweight rating and a $325 price target. The stock traded near $430 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $196.78 to $555.77. It has a consensus price target of $413.67.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) was resumed as Buy with a $292 price target at Citigroup. The consensus price target is $273.43. Shares traded around $231 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $132.52 to $246.13.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was resumed at Citigroup with a Neutral rating and a $65 price target. The stock traded near $67 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $39.71 to $67.53. Analysts have a consensus price target of $66.78.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated as Neutral and its price target was raised to $730 from $325 at UBS. The consensus price target is $607.76. Shares traded around $690 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $70.10 to $900.40.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) was reiterated with a Buy rating and its price target was raised to $50 from $35 at BofA Securities. Early Wednesday, the stock traded near $34. The 52-week range is $9.06 to $62.80, and the consensus price target is $35.56.

Goldman Sachs raised the price targets on stocks of four top tech companies that delivered the goods in a big way during earnings season and still look to have some very solid upside potential.