Midday Meme Stock Report for 8/20: AMC, Naked Brands, Robinhood, Senseonics

Whereas Thursday was mostly a down day for the markets generally and the meme stocks particularly, Friday’s trading was doing its best to recover the value lost over the past week’s trading. The S&P 500 index is within 10 points of its break-even level, while the Nasdaq Composite still needs another half a percentage point or so to catch up.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) traded down about 1.5% in the noon hour Friday, but it appears that investors see this as a buying opportunity. According to Fidelity’s orders page, 72% of customers were buying shares.

The stock that traded down the most Friday is Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), but the drop was not as much as it had been. Shares traded down about 18% from the weekly high posted Wednesday afternoon. In any event, Fidelity reported that buy orders comprise 53% of customers’ trade orders.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: NAKD) traded up more than 11% in the noon-hour, even though there was no news. Because the share price is below $1.00, the stock is not particularly attractive to short sellers. Less than 5% of the company’s float is short.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS) was taking up where it left off Thursday. The medical diagnostics and research firm scored coverage with a Buy rating and a $6 price target Thursday, driving the shares to an intra-day high well above the closing price. If morning gains hold, Senseonics would close Friday with all Thursday’s lost gains back in the bank.

At last look, AMC traded down about 1.3%, at $33.39 in a 52-week range of $1.91 to $72.62. The average daily volume is around 169.2 million shares, and only about 33.4 million had traded so far.

Robinhood traded down about 3.3% to $43.21, in a post-IPO range of $33.25 to $85.00. The average daily trading volume is around 46.7 million shares, and about 8.3 million had changed hands on the day.

Naked Brands traded up about 10.8% to $0.56, in a 52-week range of $0.07 to $3.40. The average daily trading volume is around 58.5 million shares, and nearly 56 million had traded thus far.

Senseonics stock traded up about 8.5% in the noon hour, at $3.44 in a 52-week range of $0.35 to $5.56. The average daily trading volume is around 28.5 million shares, and about 14.6 million had traded.