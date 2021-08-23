Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chesapeake Energy, Traeger and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets had a roaring start to the week with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record intraday highs. While markets slid last week, Monday was a fairly positive day and the gains. Investors in general seem to be growing optimistic ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL): UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $9 price target. Credit Suisse started it with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target, and Jefferies started it with a Buy rating and a $22 price target. Shares traded near $7.68 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $5.51 to $8.68.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK): Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and has a $64 price target. The stock traded near $52 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $40.00 to $59.30.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL): JPMorgan started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $34 price target, and Cowen started it with an Outperform rating. The stock was changing hands near $29.30 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $17.00 to $29.56.

Rallybio Corp. (NASDAQ: RLYB): Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. The stock traded near $13 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $11.86 to $25.78.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD): Barclays started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $33 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage with a $35 price target. Piper Sandler started it with an Overweight rating and a $32 price target. Credit Suisse started it with an Outperform rating and a $33 price target. The stock was changing hands near $28 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $25.50 to $29.89.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $28 price target. Piper Sandler started with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $29 price target. Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $36 price target. The shares were trading near $27 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $21.95 to $32.59.

