AstraZeneca, Bumble, McDonald's, Microsoft and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back. All the major averages were reeling, especially the Nasdaq, on concerns over the global semiconductor shortage. Maybe Monday’s White House summit to address this issue could turn the tide for the markets.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Chipotle, Exxon, GameStop, Match, Plug Power, Qualcomm, Tesla and more.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN): Argus downgraded the shares to Hold from Buy. They traded near $49 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $45.39 to $64.94. The consensus price target is $63.73.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL): BTIG Research started coverage at Buy with a $77 price target. The stock traded near $59 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $57.40 to $84.80. It has a consensus price target of $67.50.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS): Piper Sandler started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $32 price target. The stock traded near $24 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $10.01 to $29.56. The consensus analyst target is $26.86.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $205 price target. On Monday, the stock traded around $176. The 52-week trading range is $146.15 to $180.00. Its consensus analyst target is $175.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $160 price target. The shares changed hands around $140 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $99.54 to $143.09. The consensus price target is $148.94.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD): Though Piper Sandler reiterated it at Neutral, the price target was raised to $225 from $209. Shares traded around $231 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $167.85 to $232.81. The consensus price target is $243.20.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT): BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $280 from $270 but maintained its Outperform rating. The consensus price target is $272.71. Shares traded around $257 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $162.30 to $256.99.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI): Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal-Weight rating and a $210 price target. The stock traded around $189 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $124.36 to $192.84. Its consensus analyst target is $206.44.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI): Jefferies started it as a Buy with an $18 target price. The stock traded near $15 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $6.57 to $15.99. The consensus price target is $19.00.

